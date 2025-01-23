Fallout season 2 has reportedly added a new cast member as Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani joins in an undisclosed role

Fallout season 2 is due to start filming very soon, and it seems like some new characters are joining the fold. Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has reportedly joined the Prime Video show's sophomore season in an undisclosed role.

The report comes from industry insider Jeffrey Sneider's newsletter called The Insneider. He doesn't give any more details other than Nanjiani's rumored casting and it's yet to be confirmed by Prime Video, but he has a history of being right and even predicted the Fantastic Four cast months before it was announced.

Nanjiani is well known with Marvel fans for playing Kingo in Eternals and What If…? But the stand-up comedian has also had roles in films like The Big Sick and TV shows like Silicon Valley, The Boys, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fallout season 2 was due to begin filming in early January but this was delayed slightly by the California wildfires. It's expected to begin production again imminently, if it hasn't already. Nanjiani isn't the only casting news for season 2. It was recently confirmed that Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast as a "crazy genius-type character."

Beyond that, not much has been revealed about season 2 yet aside from Jonathan Nolan promising it will be bigger and better than before. "There are more monsters, more environments, more factions that we are currently designing and building right now to begin production quite soon," he told The Wrap in 2024. "So we’re really excited."

Check out our picks for the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to stream now.