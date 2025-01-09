Fallout season 2 filming delayed due to LA fires

Filming on a number of major TV shows has been delayed due to the fires in LA, Variety reports.

Amazon has suspended production on Fallout season 2, which was filming in Santa Clarita, while filming has halted on Hacks, Loot, and Suits: LA at NBCUniversal, Abbott Elementary at Warner Bros., and Grey's Anatomy at Disney. Most of the soundstages are not reportedly in the areas affected by the fires, but the air quality is currently still harmful and residents are being asked not to use the roads unnecessarily.

"The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge, and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible," a statement from permitting agency FilmLA said.

Filming on the second season of Fallout kicked off last month. After the first season premiered in April 2024, it quickly became Amazon's biggest show since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and was renewed for season 2 later the same month.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is set in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse in the US and follows Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, a young woman who has only known life inside the safety of Vault 33. When her father (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped, however, Lucy must venture into the dangers of the outside world.

