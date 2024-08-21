Fallout season 2 is set to begin filming "quite soon" and fans can expect "more monsters, more environments, more factions"

The cameras are ready to roll on Fallout season 2, and executive producer Jonathan Nolan says fans can expect so much more this time around.

"We learned an awful lot about the characters and the way they interact and talk with each other and the exciting possibilities for different encounters between characters who maybe haven’t met each other yet," Nolan told The Wrap. "But we also figured out how to make all the monsters, and there are more monsters, more environments, more factions that we are currently designing and building right now to begin production quite soon. So we’re really excited."

The series, based on the immensely popular video game franchise of the same name, hit Prime Video back in April and became the streamer's second-biggest original show just behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season 2 was ordered just one week later, with Prime Video wasting no time on keeping the successful series going.

Season 1 takes place in New California, with the season finale setting up a very specific and fan-favorite season 2 location. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins – the latter of whom received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The series received 16 nominations total.

Continued Nolan: "It’s the same feeling I had when Batman Begins went into the world. I had worked on that for a little while with my brother and then written the script for The Dark Knight for him. And I just thought, 'We built this thing. Let’s see what it can do.' And that’s the same feeling we have right now. We’ve built this thing, and in Season 2, we’re going to find out what it could do."

Fallout season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows to stream right now, or, check out the ever-growing list of video game adaptations.