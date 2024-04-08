Fallout season 2 might have just been confirmed in the weirdest way

It looks like Fallout season 2 is all but confirmed, with a new report indicating that the next installment will film in California – before season 1 has even premiered.

Per Deadline, Fallout has received a tax credit from the Golden State for season 2. A second installment hasn't been officially confirmed by Amazon Prime Video, but, judging by this report, it looks like it's pretty much a sure thing. Though, we should remember it's not actually an ironclad guarantee a second season will definitely come to fruition. We'll still have to wait and see, but this is a good sign that we'll be headed back to Vault 33.

The Fallout TV show is adapted from the hit video game series of the same name, and is arriving on Prime Video all at once (rather than weekly) on April 11. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and stars Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins, and more. Purnell plays Lucy, a Vault Dweller who must venture to the wasteland above.

"There's piles and piles of stuff we want to do," TV show co-writer Graham Wagner told our sister publication SFX magazine of Fallout's future. "We wanted to slow our roll and not do it all in eight episodes, because we’re talking about thousands of hours of gameplay."

