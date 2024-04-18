Fallout TV show executive producer says there’s one Westworld and Breaking Bad star who really wants a role in season 2

Fallout TV show executive producer Jonathan Nolan says there's one actor in particular who wants a role in the show's potential Fallout season 2.
"Aaron Paul. Yeah, Aaron Paul was at the premiere, a human being I love so much. And he was very polite. He was very enthusiastic about the show. There was sort of an unspoken kind of like, 'What's up, man?'" Nolan told IGN. "But we've been hearing from so many people, and it's kind of fun to see the Fallout fans come out of the woodwork. People you've known a long time and you realize, 'Oh, you've been playing this whole time.' So it's been a lot of fun."
Nolan and Lisa Joy, who helmed Prime Video's Fallout TV adaptation, also co-created the sci-fi drama Westworld. Paul joined the show in season 3 as a former soldier turned petty thief named Caleb. The Emmy-winning actor is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman, Walter White's right-hand man, in the FX drama Breaking Bad.
Fallout has not yet been greenlit for a season 2, though the season finale definitely seems to set one up. Season 1 currently sits at a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been the number one TV show on Prime Video since its April 10 release. Fan-casting has already begun for season 2, with actor Bill Hader being a popular choice.
Fallout is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out the rest of our coverage on:
- The Fallout TV show went the extra mile – by creating a real-life Pip-Boy for its cast to use
- Fallout TV show stars and creators on working with Todd Howard: "It means a lot to get his approval"
- Fallout TV show star Walton Goggins intentionally chose not to play Fallout, even after getting the job
- Fallout cast watched Twitch and YouTube streams of the games before filming: "Watching people play was vital"
- Kyle MacLachlan immediately sells us on Fallout – by comparing it to two of his greatest works: Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet
- Is the Fallout TV show canon? Here’s what Bethesda’s Todd Howard and the showrunners have to say
- Fallout season 1 ending explained: Hank, Bud’s Buds, and *that* finale location
- When does the Fallout TV show take place on the series timeline?
- The Fallout TV show just revealed the canon origins of Vault Boy's signature thumbs up
- All of the Fallout Easter eggs we spotted in the TV show
- Fallout’s finale may have just answered the centuries-old mystery behind who started the nuclear apocalypse