Fallout TV show executive producer says there’s one Westworld and Breaking Bad star who really wants a role in season 2

Fallout TV show executive producer Jonathan Nolan says there's one actor in particular who wants a role in the show's potential Fallout season 2.

"Aaron Paul. Yeah, Aaron Paul was at the premiere, a human being I love so much. And he was very polite. He was very enthusiastic about the show. There was sort of an unspoken kind of like, 'What's up, man?'" Nolan told IGN. "But we've been hearing from so many people, and it's kind of fun to see the Fallout fans come out of the woodwork. People you've known a long time and you realize, 'Oh, you've been playing this whole time.' So it's been a lot of fun."

Nolan and Lisa Joy, who helmed Prime Video's Fallout TV adaptation, also co-created the sci-fi drama Westworld. Paul joined the show in season 3 as a former soldier turned petty thief named Caleb. The Emmy-winning actor is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman, Walter White's right-hand man, in the FX drama Breaking Bad.

Fallout has not yet been greenlit for a season 2, though the season finale definitely seems to set one up. Season 1 currently sits at a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been the number one TV show on Prime Video since its April 10 release. Fan-casting has already begun for season 2, with actor Bill Hader being a popular choice.

