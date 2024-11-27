Another studio from a legendary Dragon Age and Mass Effect veteran is set to "pause operations," leaving its AAA sci-fi game on hold indefinitely

Worlds Untold, a new studio formed by Dragon Age and Mass Effect veteran Mac Walters, is pausing all operations and leaving its unannounced AAA sci-fi game on hold indefinitely.

Announcing the news in a recent LinkedIn post, Walters explains Worlds Untold's decision to pause work until the company finds "a new partner" in the future. "It's hard to find the right words for this," the unexpected announcement reads, "but I wanted to share that we've made the very difficult decision to pause operations at Worlds Untold while we search for a new partner to help bring our vision to life."

The company head then goes on to imply that the pause on operations is likely indefinite, as "team members will be exploring new opportunities." Walters clarifies that Worlds Untold isn't going away for good, however. "While we're pausing for now, this isn't goodbye," writes the developer, as "there's more to come, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right."

News of Worlds Untold's indefinite pause on operations comes only a day after another studio led by a BioWare vet, Humanoid Origin, shut down after "an unexpected shortfall of funding" before ever revealing its debut title. Worlds Untold had also previously discussed its own first project, a new sci-fi game unlike Mass Effect or any of BioWare's iconic RPGs, but there's no telling what will come of the unfinished project now.

