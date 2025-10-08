Anime Eternal codes (October 2025) for free Credits, Potions, and more
There are many codes for Anime Eternal that you can redeem right now to stock up on Credits, Potions, Crystals, and other resources
Anime Eternal codes are useful things to find, as claiming them will add all sorts of handy items to your inventory. Most of these promos will give you a selection of Potions, with effects such as increasing your earned coins, damage, energy, luck, and drops for 15 minutes, while you can also get Souls for levelling up, Credits to make purchases from the Shop, and a whole lot more.
Developer New ProjectR is particularly generous when it comes to handing out these promos, with plenty of them released alongside each update to this Roblox experience that then stick around for a while afterwards, so you have lots of opportunities to claim them before they eventually expire. To find out more, here are all of the current codes for Anime Eternal and how to redeem them.
All Anime Eternal codes
The following Anime Eternal codes are currently active to be redeemed:
- Update18P2 – Rewards new!
- 285KLikes – Rewards new!
- 545KFav – Rewards new!
- 540KFav – Rewards new!
- 535KFav – Rewards new!
- Update18 – Rewards
- 280KLikes – Rewards
- 530KFav – Rewards
- 525KFav – Rewards
- 520KFav – Rewards
- Upd18Code – Rewards
- Code2Upd18 – Rewards
- TheSmirkUp18! – Rewards
- NiceOnUpdate18? – Rewards
- IThinkYouAreLying – Rewards
- ImAtomic! – Rewards
- ImBombastic – Rewards
- RandomCodeUPD17P3 – Rewards
- Update17P3 – Rewards
- 275KLikes – Rewards
- 270KLikes – Rewards
- 515KFav – Rewards
- 510KFav – Rewards
- 100MVisits – Rewards
- Super88KOnlineCode – Rewards
- OnlineCodeSuper89K! – Rewards
- JustOneMoreUpdate17P2Code – Rewards
- 87kNoWay!! – Rewards
- NoWayWeWillHit86k – Rewards
- OkayWhat?!85K – Rewards
- ThisIsSuperCoolCodeFor84k – Rewards
- Update17P2 – Rewards
- 265KLikes – Rewards
- 260KLikes – Rewards
- 505KFav – Rewards
- 500KFav – Rewards
- ThereIs83KPlayersOn?! – Rewards
- People82KPlaying – Rewards
- PeoplePlayingAt81K – Rewards
- 80KPeoplePlaying?! – Rewards
- NoWayRecord79K?! – Rewards
- InsaneRecord78K? – Rewards
- Record77K? – Rewards
- Record76K? – Rewards
- Record75K? – Rewards
As you can see, there are a large number of active codes for Anime Eternal, as a handful of them get released with each update while also celebrating incremental milestones of likes, favorites, and player counts. On top of that, each code claimed adds numerous rewards to your account, from Credits and Potions to Souls, Crystals, and more, so if you work your way down the list of promos here then you'll end up with an inventory absolutely bursting with useful items.
How to redeem Anime Eternal codes
Redeeming Anime Eternal codes could not be easier, as you just need to tap the Shop basket icon to the left of the screen, then scroll down the Shop menu to find the Redeem Codes section at the bottom. These promos are not case-sensitive, so you can enter them however you like – just make sure you include any punctuation such as ! or ? on the end where stated – then hit the Redeem! button to add those rewards to your account. There are no requirements for claiming these codes, so you can benefit from them as soon as you start playing.
Expired Anime Eternal codes
WhyNotGiveSundayCodeUp17– Rewards MoreFeaturesOnSundayUpdate17– Rewards Update17– Rewards 255KLikes– Rewards 250KLikes– Rewards 495KFav– Rewards 490KFav– Rewards Update17BalanceWhatisThat?– Rewards
There have been many Anime Eternal codes that were previously released but have now expired, so they can no longer be used. In fact, there are hundreds of past promos that don't work any more, but those listed above are recent enough to get a "Code is Expired" message when entered rather than the "Code Does Not Exist" warning for previous promos that are now deleted from the system.
