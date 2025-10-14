Brainrot Evolution codes are in plentiful supply, which is handy as they can give you a significant push forward in this clicker adventure. By traveling around and smashing up objects with your weird and wonderful creatures you can earn Experience, which in turn will evolve you to become more powerful brainrots and allow you to cause even greater damage.



The main rewards available with these promos are Exp Potions, with the regular ones triggering a period of double Experience and the Mega Exp Potions providing triple for a set period of time in this Roblox experience. Chests are also on offer, which drop random Relics such as shades and sneakers to buff your brainrots with. To explain all of this, here are the current codes for Brainrot Evolution and how to redeem them.



All Brainrot Evolution codes

These are all of the Brainrot Evolution codes that are currently active:

HALLOWEEN – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions MTDOJO – 5x Orcolocos Crates

– 5x Orcolocos Crates TriTriTri – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions FIX12381 – 3x Mega Exp Potions

– 3x Mega Exp Potions SECRET – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions Arcade – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions LOLOCODE41 – 1x Lolo Crate

– 1x Lolo Crate Goaaat – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions YONICODE7 – 4x Yoni Crates

– 4x Yoni Crates POTIONCODE9 – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions Guardian – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions ToToToTo – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions SEWER – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions MEDUS – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions Eternal – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions HOTSPOT – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions CODE897 – 4x Mega Exp Potions

– 4x Mega Exp Potions FixedBoss31 – 1x Mega Exp Potion

– 1x Mega Exp Potion Abyss – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions Lukeblox2 – 1x Mega Exp Potion

– 1x Mega Exp Potion Magia7 – 1x Lolo Crate

– 1x Lolo Crate TUNGTUNGx15 – 2x Vault Crates

– 2x Vault Crates PIXSUMMEREVENT1 – 2x Vault Crates

– 2x Vault Crates DUNGEON – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions FixBug91 – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions TUNGTUNG13 – 2x Vault Crates

– 2x Vault Crates TUNG247 – 2x Lolo Crates

– 2x Lolo Crates SummerPart2 – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions Glorbo – 4x Exp Potions

– 4x Exp Potions Summer2025 – 3x Summer Tickets

– 3x Summer Tickets FIXED82 – 1x Lolo Crate

– 1x Lolo Crate Udin Din Dun – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions INDEX – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions BrainCore – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions LOLO1 – 1x Lolo Crate

– 1x Lolo Crate MATTEOOO – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions FIXED27 – 1x Lolo Crate

– 1x Lolo Crate Ambalabu – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions Tralalero – 3x Exp Potions

– 3x Exp Potions EASTER – 1x Exp Potion

– 1x Exp Potion i2perfect1 – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions lolgame1 – 2x Exp Potions

– 2x Exp Potions release – 1x Wins Potion

There are a lot of codes for Brainrot Evolution available, which means you can give yourself a huge boost if you work your way down this list and claim them all. The majority of these are for Experience Potions, that can double or even triple the amount of XP you earn for a set amount of time once activated, helping you to quickly level up your account. Other promos give you various Chests, which will drop when triggered from your inventory and perform a random roll to unlock new Relics you can use.

How to redeem Brainrot Evolution codes

To redeem Brainrot Evolution codes you have to open the Shop by hitting the icon on the lefthand size of the screen, then scroll down to the bottom of the Shop! menu to find the code section. Use the Enter Code text box to type in a promo, then hit the Verify button to receive your rewards. Codes in Brainrot Evolution are not case-sensitive, so you just need to make sure the correct text is entered otherwise you'll receive a message to say the code isn't valid.

Expired Brainrot Evolution codes

PlzSubi2 – 2x Mega Exp Potions

– 2x Mega Exp Potions VOIDPART2 – 1x Void Ticket

– 1x Void Ticket JoinFix5 – 30x Void Tickets

– 30x Void Tickets VOIDEVENT – 1x Void Ticket

As you can see from the extensive list earlier in this guide, Brainrot Evolution codes tend to stick around for a long time and not many have expired so far. Those that are no longer valid generally provided event-specific rewards that now cannot be used, so it makes sense that they've been removed.

