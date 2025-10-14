Brainrot Evolution codes (October 2025) for Exp Potions, Crates, and more
Codes for Brainrot Evolution can be redeemed for Experience Potions to level up faster and Crates that unlock Relics
Brainrot Evolution codes are in plentiful supply, which is handy as they can give you a significant push forward in this clicker adventure. By traveling around and smashing up objects with your weird and wonderful creatures you can earn Experience, which in turn will evolve you to become more powerful brainrots and allow you to cause even greater damage.
The main rewards available with these promos are Exp Potions, with the regular ones triggering a period of double Experience and the Mega Exp Potions providing triple for a set period of time in this Roblox experience. Chests are also on offer, which drop random Relics such as shades and sneakers to buff your brainrots with. To explain all of this, here are the current codes for Brainrot Evolution and how to redeem them.
All Brainrot Evolution codes
These are all of the Brainrot Evolution codes that are currently active:
- HALLOWEEN – 2x Exp Potions
- MTDOJO – 5x Orcolocos Crates
- TriTriTri – 2x Exp Potions
- FIX12381 – 3x Mega Exp Potions
- SECRET – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- Arcade – 2x Exp Potions
- LOLOCODE41 – 1x Lolo Crate
- Goaaat – 3x Exp Potions
- YONICODE7 – 4x Yoni Crates
- POTIONCODE9 – 2x Exp Potions
- Guardian – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- ToToToTo – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- SEWER – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- MEDUS – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- Eternal – 2x Exp Potions
- HOTSPOT – 3x Exp Potions
- CODE897 – 4x Mega Exp Potions
- FixedBoss31 – 1x Mega Exp Potion
- Abyss – 2x Mega Exp Potions
- Lukeblox2 – 1x Mega Exp Potion
- Magia7 – 1x Lolo Crate
- TUNGTUNGx15 – 2x Vault Crates
- PIXSUMMEREVENT1 – 2x Vault Crates
- DUNGEON – 3x Exp Potions
- FixBug91 – 2x Exp Potions
- TUNGTUNG13 – 2x Vault Crates
- TUNG247 – 2x Lolo Crates
- SummerPart2 – 3x Exp Potions
- Glorbo – 4x Exp Potions
- Summer2025 – 3x Summer Tickets
- FIXED82 – 1x Lolo Crate
- Udin Din Dun – 3x Exp Potions
- INDEX – 3x Exp Potions
- BrainCore – 3x Exp Potions
- LOLO1 – 1x Lolo Crate
- MATTEOOO – 3x Exp Potions
- FIXED27 – 1x Lolo Crate
- Ambalabu – 2x Exp Potions
- Tralalero – 3x Exp Potions
- EASTER – 1x Exp Potion
- i2perfect1 – 2x Exp Potions
- lolgame1 – 2x Exp Potions
- release – 1x Wins Potion
There are a lot of codes for Brainrot Evolution available, which means you can give yourself a huge boost if you work your way down this list and claim them all. The majority of these are for Experience Potions, that can double or even triple the amount of XP you earn for a set amount of time once activated, helping you to quickly level up your account. Other promos give you various Chests, which will drop when triggered from your inventory and perform a random roll to unlock new Relics you can use.
How to redeem Brainrot Evolution codes
To redeem Brainrot Evolution codes you have to open the Shop by hitting the icon on the lefthand size of the screen, then scroll down to the bottom of the Shop! menu to find the code section. Use the Enter Code text box to type in a promo, then hit the Verify button to receive your rewards. Codes in Brainrot Evolution are not case-sensitive, so you just need to make sure the correct text is entered otherwise you'll receive a message to say the code isn't valid.
Expired Brainrot Evolution codes
PlzSubi2– 2x Mega Exp Potions VOIDPART2– 1x Void Ticket JoinFix5– 30x Void Tickets VOIDEVENT– 1x Void Ticket
As you can see from the extensive list earlier in this guide, Brainrot Evolution codes tend to stick around for a long time and not many have expired so far. Those that are no longer valid generally provided event-specific rewards that now cannot be used, so it makes sense that they've been removed.
