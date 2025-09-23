How to get and use frog keys in 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest will task you with surviving, scavenging, crafting recipes and working out how to get free diamonds in 99 Night in the Forest to unlock 99 Nights on the Forest classes. But, it'll also task you with finding frog keys. Sounds weird? That's because it is a bit. As a random Frog Invasion event, you'll suddenly see the words "something is emerging from the ponds..." appear on your screen.

After this, you'll find lots of frogs varying in sizes and colours who will have taken up residence around the ponds on your map. And now, you can find frog keys. But there's not only one way to do this and once you've retrieved the eight keys you need to make them usable, then you've got a whole different mission on your hands. Oh, and you've got to survive the whole time, too. Here's what you need to know if you want to stay ribbit...

How to get frog keys in 99 Nights in the Forest (Image: © Roblox) Once the frogs have appeared across your map, so will frog key symbols in some of the ponds. Not all of them. When you see a large frog key symbol, you'll need to get out your Fishing Rod (usually acquired in a fishing cabin near your camp) and reel it in. Before you'll be able to get close enough though, you'll probably have to kill a frog or two guarding the pond. They'll zip their little tongues out at you, causing you damage, but if you're quicker, you'll be able to get rid of them pretty easily. Unless, of course, it's a blue or purple frog. If you kill a blue frog, which are about a medium size, you'll likely spawn a couple of green frogs that you'll then need to kill next. If you kill a purple frog, a large sized enemy, you'll spawn to blue and then greens. But, the larger frogs may also drop keys.

How to use frog keys in 99 Nights in the Forest (Image: © Roblox) Using the frog keys is a different kettle of fish... or pond of frogs. You'll need to acquire eight frog keys in order to move onto the next step of the Frog Invasion. On your quest to get the keys, you may have noticed one of the ponds has a whirlpool in the middle and a yellow sign. To use the frog keys, jump into the whirlpool and you'll enter a special room where you can place your keys in the eight locks on the door. Once opened, the big red Frog King will hop on out and start to fight you. And much like the other frogs you've killed to get here, once you defeat it, it'll turn into more purple frogs, then blue frogs, then green fogs. Defeat them all and you'll get yourself your just reward. For finishing the challenge, you'll get Poisonous Frog Armour, Poisoned Spears, Poison Darts and Frog Boots. Plus, by completing the Beastmaster badge for defeating the Frog King, you'll get a couple of extra diamonds for free.