How to transport the Hard Drive in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 objective to transport the SSSD Hard Drive to the Communications Relay, an inherent part of the broader mission to "Upload Data Via Local Relay", is not especially well explained by the game and it can get easy to get confused, especially when hordes of slathering bugs or hulking bots are bearing down on you. For those who are quickly checking this on your phone while trying to hold off the enemy with the other hand, let's get down to the details quick and explain where to transport the SSSD Hard Drive in Helldivers 2.

How to Transport SSSD Hard Drive to Communications Relay in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've acquired the SSSD Hard Drive in Helldivers 2, you need to carry it to the Communications Relay - which is a location marked in grey on the map with a Laptop with an Up-facing arrow, where it says Upload Data via Local Relay.

Yes, it's probably really far away from you, but that's the point - you need to carry it across the map to the spot indicated. The Hard Drive can't be damaged and you can drop it any point, but while holding the SSSD, you can only fight with one handed-weapons, though still use Stims, dive, throw grenades and call in Stratagems without issue. For most players, this means they'll only be able to use their secondary weapon, though SMGs are the exception, as you can fight with them one-handed. If you get in trouble, either try to run, or drop the Hard Drive and fight them off before going back to get it (obviously this is easier with friends to protect you).

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you get it to the Communications Relay facility, you need to look for an interactive computer terminal - there'll be a box next to it where you can deposit the Hard Drive. This won't immediately complete the mission, but you will at least be free of it, using the terminal to finish the objectives accordingly.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission