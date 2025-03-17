World of Warcraft's latest raid race ends in disappointment after 12 days with a final boss so lackluster the team who won was visibly confused to have beaten it

Team Liquid has won the World First race for World of Warcraft's latest Mythic raid, but that victory came with such an anticlimax that much of the crew was left visibly confused about whether or not they'd just won.

Season 2 of The War Within kicked off on March 4, opening the race to World First for the Mythic tier of the Liberation of Undermine raid. Over the course of the weeks that followed, a number of different teams got World First clears of the raid's various parts – Melee Mechanics, Bound, Instant Dollars, and Echo all claimed early clears – but it was Team Liquid that claimed the lead in the end.

Liquid vs WORLD FIRST Mythic Chrome King Gallywix - Liberation of Undermine - YouTube Watch On

After hard-fought victories against many of the early bosses in the raid, Team Liquid claimed ultimate victory against Chrome King Gallywix after just 100 attempts. The clear was particularly confounding because Liquid previous best attempt had only gotten the boss down to 14% health, and everyone was waiting for some final twist – new mechanics or an additional secret phase – to up the challenge for the last stage of the fight.

But there was no such twist. Various VODs of the clear showing much of the raid team popping off at claiming the World First win, but several Liquid members were equally confused in the moment. You can see team GM Maximum throwing his hands up and shaking his head. You can see imexile throwing his hands up and asking "that's the boss?" You can also see Thdlock throwing his hands up and asking, simply, "what?!"

in all seriousness ggs, last boss was a bit of a letdown mechanically but happy with how we played on last few bosses as a guild. back to back let’s goooMarch 16, 2025

no way they intended that tuning the next endboss is gonna make ansurek look like gallywix. Really fun fight though, basically progressing a boss without a dungeon journal.March 16, 2025

