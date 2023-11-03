The next 3 World of Warcraft expansions have been revealed as part of the Worldsoul Saga

BlizzCon 2023 has just seen the reveal of the next three World of Warcraft expansions, under the banner of the Worldsoul Saga.

On stage, Chris Metzen introduced the Worldsoul Saga, an epic storyline set to take place over the course of multiple expansions over the next few years - saying that new content will start to roll out for WoW more quickly than players have been used to. Metzen says this plotline "feels like the culmination of the first 20 years of our storytelling" and will set the stage for the next 20 years of the plot.

The first of these expansions is called The War Within, which will have you descending into the heart of Azeroth. The second expansion is simply titled Midnight, and will see players returning to the Old World to face the forces of the Void. Finally, there's World of Warcraft: The Last Titan, which will take you to Northrend to see the return of the Titans and uncover a "vast conspiracy" stretching back through the history of the world.

The last WoW expansion was Dragonflight, which launched in 2022. Much of the game's community found Dragonflight to be a breath of fresh air after a dismal response to previous expansions like Shadowlands. Blizzard kept the good vibes rolling a few months after the expansion's launch by announcing the return of WoW director Chris Metzen as a creative advisor, and more recently announced that Metzen had been promoted to executive creative director for the whole Warcraft franchise.

We'll learn more about the new WoW expansion as the BlizzCon 2023 schedule rolls on. A larger 'what's next' showcase for WoW is set to immediately follow the opening ceremony, and tomorrow, November 4, we're also getting a WoW 'deep dive.' Both those presentations will likely reveal a whole lot more about the new expansion's content.

In the meantime, you can keep an eye on our BlizzCon live coverage for more on everything from the show, including new insights into games like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. You know, assuming it all hasn't already leaked like the reveal of the new Overwatch 2 hero.

