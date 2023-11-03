BlizzCon live coverage

BlizzCon starts today with everything kicking off with the big BlizzCon Opening Ceremony, which should be the time where Blizzard announces anything it's prepped for the event. For those not in the know, BlizzCon is Blizzard's two-day annual event that looks to celebrate its biggest titles like World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2 for example.

You can find the full schedule for this year's BlizzCon below:

BlizzCon 2023 schedule: Dates, times, rewards, and more

Here we'll go through some of our predictions for BlizzCon this year, any leaks that may emerge before Opening Ceremony kicks off, and more that we spot coming out of BlizzCon 2023 live.