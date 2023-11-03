BlizzCon live coverage

Live
BlizzCon starts today with everything kicking off with the big BlizzCon Opening Ceremony, which should be the time where Blizzard announces anything it's prepped for the event. For those not in the know, BlizzCon is Blizzard's two-day annual event that looks to celebrate its biggest titles like World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2 for example.
You can find the full schedule for this year's BlizzCon below:
Here we'll go through some of our predictions for BlizzCon this year, any leaks that may emerge before Opening Ceremony kicks off, and more that we spot coming out of BlizzCon 2023 live.
What time is BlizzCon Opening Ceremony?
Blizzcon Opening Ceremony is at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 6PM GMT on November 3.
Here's the bit where I'd normally predict we'd get a new hero revealed for Overwatch 2 -- another gimme -- but I don't really need to predict anything as... the new Overwatch 2 hero has seemingly leaked ahead of BlizzCon proper.
It would appear that BlizzCon will officially revealed Mauga, who is described as a "powerful brawling Tank Hero who will tear through the competition with his incendiary and volatile chainguns." Assuming Mauga really is the new Overwatch 2 hero, and all signs point to him definitely being the new Overwatch 2 hero, expect an explosive trailer in the near future.
While it feels a bit early to be talking about any possible Diablo 4 expansions, it seems reasonable to assume that Blizzard will begin to address what Diablo 4 Season 3 looks like. Diablo 4 Season 2, Season of Blood, only just began a few weeks back, so there's still plenty to do and experience before the next season, but it always seems prudent to look at what's on the immediate horizon -- and January 2024 is going to be here sooner than one might realize.
It's BlizzCon, and that really means one thing rather definitively: there will be talk about whatever expansion is coming next for World of Warcraft. Given that Dragonflight, the most recent expansion, released in November 2022, it seems to be almost a given that a new expansion will be announced this weekend with a snazzy new cinematic trailer. What that could be is anyone's guess at this point, however.
World of Warcraft remains one of the best MMOs ever, so it's always a bit exciting to see what's coming even if you don't actually currently play.
So let's start shall we? Beginning with our predictions for this year's BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony.