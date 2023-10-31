BlizzCon 2023 schedule: Dates, times, and rewards detailed

The BlizzCon 2023 schedule is locked ahead of Blizzard Entertainment's two-day global gaming convention. Whether you plan on attending in-person in Anaheim, California, or will be joining panels from the comfort of your own home, there's plenty to get involved in. After four years away, BlizzCon 2023 is being treated as an opportunity to celebrate some of the best Blizzard games, with a particular focus on the Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch franchises.

Fast Facts When is it: November 3 – November 4, 2023

Where is it: Anaheim Convention Center, C

How to watch BlizzCon 2023

Whether the BlizzCon 2023 schedule is used to unveil surprises, or tease out any collaborations with the wider Xbox Game Studios portfolio following the Activision Blizzard acquisition, remains to be seen. For now, it looks like World of Warcraft will return to a position of prominence. Below you'll find information on how you can watch BlizzCon 2023 online, as well as more detail on the full BlizzCon 2023 broadcasting schedule.

BlizzCon 2023 schedule

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard has confirmed the BlizzCon 2023 schedule, which will broadcast in-person and virtually on November 3 and November 4. The publisher has set dedicated panels for its biggest active titles, with World of Warcraft set to lead events following the Opening Ceremony with sessions on WoW Classic, Diablo 4, Hearthstone, and Overwatch 2 to follow. The first day also closes with a celebration of Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile action strategy game that is set to undergo its worldwide launch on November 3.

Friday, November 3

Opening Ceremony – 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 6PM GMT

– 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 6PM GMT World of Warcraft: What's Next – 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT

– 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT Overwatch 2: Deep Dive – 2:30PM / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT

– 2:30PM / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT WoW Classic: What's Next – 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT

– 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT Hearthstone: What's Next – 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT

– 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT Warcraft Rumblings – 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET / 12:30AM GMT

Saturday, November 4

World of Warcraft: Deep Dive – 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 7PM GMT

– 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 7PM GMT Overwatch 2: What's Next – 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT

– 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT Diablo 4: Campfire Chat – 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT

– 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT Community Night – 4:45PM PT / 7:45PM ET / 11:45PM GMT

– 4:45PM PT / 7:45PM ET / 11:45PM GMT LE SSERAFIM Appearance – 6:15PM PT / 9:15PM ET / 1:15AM GMT

How to watch BlizzCon 2023

You can watch BlizzCon 2023 live from the comfort of your home without a Virtual Ticket. The entire show is being streamed for free on Blizzard's Twitch or Blizzard's YouTube channels, although you'll need to be logged into your account to access the broadcast on the latter due to some age-restricted content. If you miss any of the panels, you can also watch VOD replays at your leisure.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard has set the BlizzCon 2023 dates, confirming that the celebration will run between November 3 and November 4, 2023. Across the two days, the studio will host a number of panels around the Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft franchises which can be viewed online for free, as well as in-person events just for in-person attendees.

BlizzCon 2023 location

The BlizzCon 2023 location is the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. This is the first in-person BlizzCon in four years, following the virtual presentations that were used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can expect updates on Blizzard's key titles, as well as immersive art installations celebrating each of the franchises.

BlizzCon 2023 tickets

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two types of BlizzCon 2023 tickets. There's the BlizzCon General Admission ticket and the BlizzCon Portal Pass ticket if you want to attend in-person. General Admission costs $299 which includes access to all halls, exclusive in-game items, and a limited edition BlizzCon backpack. The Portal Pass costs $799, bundling in the General Admission content along with access to an exclusive Portal Pass lounge, early entry, and separate security and registration lines.

BlizzCon 2023 virtual ticket

There won't be a BlizzCon 2023 virtual ticket. If you aren't able to attend in-person, the entire event will be live-streamed free of charge across November 3 and November 4, and available as video-on-demand after it's all said and done. We have details on the BlizzCon 2023 rewards available below, which replace the in-game items that typically came attached to the virtual ticket in previous years.

BlizzCon 2023 rewards

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The BlizzCon 2023 rewards package takes the form of BlizzCon Collections. If you aren't able to make it to the event in-person, Blizzard is releasing two limited-time collections which include digital rewards and in-game items for the likes of World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and more. Purchasing the BlizzCon Collection will also give you a 10% BlizzCon Gear Store discount. If you're attending the event in-person, all ticket tiers include a BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack.

BlizzCon Collection Epic Pack – $29.99 / £25.99

World of Warcraft: new Ysergle pet and the Chilling Celebration Banner toy

Diablo 4: the ferocious Lapisvein mount, the Cobalt Ensign mount trophy, and the Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy

Overwatch 2: 1,000 credits, a Murky weapon charm, and a mystery name card

Hearthstone: a BlizzCon 2023 cardback plus 5 standard packs and 5 golden standard packs

Warcraft Rumble: the Murloc Kobold portrait and skin

BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack – $49.99 / £42.99

Everything included in the Epic Pack, plus:

World of Warcraft: the Bound Blizzard flying mount

Diablo 4: the fearsome Midnight Harness armor for your mount and a Premium Battle Pass redeemable for any one season

Overwatch 2: the Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin as well as a Season 7 Premium Battle Pass

Hearthstone: a mystery signature legendary card

Warcraft Rumble: the Murloc Tower skin