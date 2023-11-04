Diablo 4 malignant rings will "live forever inside of the ecosystem"

The Diablo 4 malignant rings are one of the more interesting announcements to emerge out of BlizzCon 2023. Five class-specific Rings are set to enter the loot pool in patch 1.2.2 as part of the Season of Blood on November 7, Uniques which will let you tap into powers last seen in Season of the Malignant. It was widely accepted that Malignant powers would never be seen again, a reality of the live service model that Blizzard Entertainment has adopted – where new mechanics are introduced at the outset of a new season and are then phased out of the game when it transitions to the next.

Kayleigh Calder tells me that it wasn't necessarily the plan to bring Malignant powers back into Diablo 4, although the lead game producer says that the team is always on the lookout for ways to double-down on elements that resonate with the community. "When we're building a new season, we're looking at the things coming in that are going to remain eternal – different Aspects and Uniques, for example – and the things that are going to go away," says Calder. "But the Malignant Rings are a good example of something where players really resonated with a number of the Malignant powers, and we're always looking for opportunities to bring the things that players really enjoy back."

There's one Malignant Ring for each class, and they are going to become a permanent fixture of the meta. Calder confirms that "they're not just there for the Season Two update", with Associate game director Brent Gibson adding that the Uniques will "live forever inside of the ecosystem" – making them something you equip to characters in the Eternal and Seasonal realms moving forward, and even carry with you into the new Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion next year.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Because Malignant Rings are here to stay, Blizzard has had to rework the essence of the powers – versus how you may have found them in the Season of the Malignant, at least. "We had to do another pass on them to balance the rings out with all the current Uniques that we have," says Calder, "so they'll be further adding to the kit and the fantasy of each class."

Rogues will receive the Writhing Band of Trickery, where casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a decoy trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. Sorcerers who equip Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop will improve their DPS output for all Elemental damage dealt. The Barbarian's Ring of Red Furor will greatly improve critical strike and bonus critical strike damage, while Airidah's Inexorable Will can draw in and deal damage to enemies whenever a Druid casts an Ultimate skill. Finally, Necromancers can equip the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul, which will automatically activates Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils on any corpse around you.

So, will this be the standard moving forward? Where a new mechanic is introduced at the outset of a season, removed at its conclusion, and then adapted in some form for the Eternal realm in the future? "This doesn't mean we're bringing something back every season," Calder clarifies. "It comes down to watching what players are engaging with, what the team really gets involved with, and what the feedback is like."