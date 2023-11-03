Diablo 4's first expansion, packing a new class and a fan-favorite Diablo 2 location, arrives late next year

Diablo 4's first expansion, titled Vessel of Hatred, launches late 2024.

Blizzard announced the DLC during BlizzCon 2023 with a brief teaser trailer showing off a lush jungle location you might remember from Diablo 2. The setting of Vessel of Hatred is Nahantu, a fan-favorite location from Blizzard's 2000 action-RPG classic. Alongside the new location will be a brand new class "never before seen in the Diablo universe," although Blizzard has yet to confirm what that is. The expansion will "continue the dark tale that began in Diablo as we learn the fate of the Prime Evil Mephisto and his demonic plans for Sanctuary.

Blizzard didn't reveal a whole lot of specifics about the expansion aside from the new location, but production director Tiffany Wat did promise "new ways to play" as well as "new evils to vanquish" in the upcoming expansion.

The studio also revealed some new additions coming to Diablo 4 in the nearer future, including a new type of weekly challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet, launching as part of Season 3. Here, players will compete for their class ranking against other wanderers from all over the world, and at the end of each week, those with the highest rank will be immortalized with a commemoration in the Seasonal Hall of the Ancients.

Finally, Diablo 4's first season event, titled Midwinter Blight, will kick off on December 12 and last for three weeks. Not much is known about it, but Blizzard says you'll "trudge through the snow-laden, winter terror-land of Fractured Peaks" where you'll want to "keep your eyes peeled for a mysterious, red-cloaked terror!"

Looking to climb through the ranks quickly? Here's how to level up fast in Diablo 4.