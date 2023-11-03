Cataclysm is officially coming to World of Warcraft Classic, plus brand-new content in Season of Discovery

Blizzard has confirmed that World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic is coming.

The return of the old expansion is coming in the first half of 2024. While Cataclysm would be the next step in the classic WoW expansion cycle, there had been some question about whether or not the Classic experience would encompass such a game-changing expansion.

Blizzard also announced Season of Discovery, which will include brand-new features that shake up how the game is played. Season of Discovery will launch on November 30.

"In Season of Discovery, players will discover new secrets by scouring Azeroth to find class-altering abilities. Tanking Warlocks, Mage healers, and more will be possible," Blizzard explains in its announcement blog. "The Season will launch with an initial level cap of 25, and upon reaching max level, players will be met with a new level-25 endgame! Discover a 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid with new and reimagined bosses, mechanics, and rewards. Not long after, the level cap will be increased by a few levels, bringing even more endgame content."

A new WoW Classic experience awaits!Jump into Season of Discovery November 30! pic.twitter.com/p9f47znmC1November 3, 2023 See more

You can check out our BlizzCon live coverage for more from the show, but WoW certainly seemed to get the biggest spotlight. Outside of Classic, Chris Metzen took to the stage to announce not just one, but three brand-new WoW expansions coming as part of what's called the Worldsoul Saga. We expect to see a whole lot more of the first of these expansions, The War Within, as the BlizzCon 2023 schedule continues.

We also got a look at the first Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred, as part of today's showcase.