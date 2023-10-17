Diablo 4 Season 2 release time - here's when you can play Season of Blood later today

The release times for Diablo 4: Season 2 have been revealed ahead of its launch later today.

For the uninitiated, Diablo 4’s second season is all about blood-sucking vampires and is fittingly called Season of Blood. Blizzard just announced that the season kicks off today at 10am PT and 1pm ET for North American players. That translates to 6pm BST for the UK crowd and 7pm CEST for those based in Europe.

Those times equate to 11am in MYT for hack-and-slashers based around Kuala Lumpur. Season of Blood’s release times for most of East Asia and Australia actually fall on October 18th. Players in Korea might need to pull an all-nighter to play it immediately, as the season starts at 2am KST. That turns into 3am AEST for those in Australia. And players in Japan will also need to wait until 3am JST.

Diablo 4’s new season brings in some sweeping changes come October 17th (or October 18th for some of you.) The game will finally come to Steam and will also be Steam Deck verified, meaning you can grind for loot on the go or in the comfort of your bed. We also know the broad changes coming to itemization and class builds in the upcoming patch, which launches alongside the new season. Although, fans are once again less impressed with the season’s Battle Pass items.

Diablo 4’s developers seem excited for Season of Blood, as they recently said “It feels like it’s enough of a motivating factor for people to come back and play.”