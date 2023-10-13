Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck verified with the launch of Season 2

Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck verified as soon as it leaves Battle.net exclusivity and hits Valve's PC platform at the start of Season 2.

Diablo 4 Season 2, titled Season of Blood, will go live next week on Tuesday, October 17 - the same day the game releases on Steam with crossplay and cross-progression support. In a tweet, Diablo 4 community manager Adam Fletcher confirmed that you'll be able to hack your way through Sanctuary on your Steam Deck with little issue.

"We have been hearing some questions regarding Steam Deck verification for Diablo 4," Fletcher said. "We can happily say that Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood!"

For the uninitiated, Steam Deck verification is Valve's way of saying a game will run without any of the jank that you sometimes get taking a game built for consoles and traditional PCs and porting it to a handheld. There are a lot of games that are simply playable on Steam Deck but aren't verified, which means you may or may not run into issues, but with Diablo 4, that won't be the case.

Fletcher also confirmed in a follow-up tweet that Diablo 4 will be a separate purchase on Steam even if you already own the game elsewhere, which isn't a surprise considering it's a completely different storefront with its own business model and such and such, but it's good to have confirmation.

Prepare to throw out a lot of your Diablo 4 builds after Season 2's itemization, class, and damage changes.