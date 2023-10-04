Diablo 4 is coming to Steam this month, and crossplay and cross-progression "will work immediately"

Diablo 4's Steam release will support crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam on October 17, the same day Season 2 launches.

Blizzard announced the Steam version of Diablo 4 during today's developer update. Both crossplay and cross-progression will be supported immediately, which means Diablo 4 players on Steam will be able to play with everyone on all other platforms - including PlayStation and Xbox - and continue their saves across all platforms.

It's worth noting that if you're picking up Diablo 4 for the first time on Steam, you'll still need to connect it to your Battle.net account to enable cross-platform play, same as all Blizzard games. Otherwise, you'll be able to play the previously Battle.net-exclusive action RPG just the same as any other Steam game, complete with Steam achievements and full friends list functionality.

It's impossible to talk about Diablo 4 coming to Steam without also bringing up Overwatch 2, which Blizzard ported to Valve's platform in August to absolutely horrendous reception from players. At the time of writing, Overwatch 2 on Steam has a 1/10 rating with almost 200,000 reviews and only 10% of those being positive. Overall, Overwatch 2 currently has an "Overwhelmingly Negative" standing with Steam players - something the game's director understandably said "isn't a fun experience."

It goes without saying that Blizzard is hoping for a better response to its Steam version of Diablo 4, but only time will tell. Back in July, Blizzard said it had plans to bring a "selection" of its games to Steam in the future. 

In the meantime, you can read this rollercoaster of a story about a Diablo 4 YouTuber who spent $1,000 on Runescape, got hacked for 4.8 billion gold, and then had their account restored to cries of "streamer privilege."

