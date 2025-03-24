"If this is just how it is, then yeah, that's the end": WoW Classic's most famous hardcore guild calls time for now after multiple raiders lose their MMO characters to DDoS attacks

OnlyFangs lead Sodapoppin says "I'm not going to have people prepare and get ready just to die to a DC"

A WoW Classic player chased by a dinosaur in a green forest
(Image credit: Blizzard)

A popular WoW Classic guild is calling it quits -perhaps for good - after a series of DDoS attacks upended its attempt to complete a hardcore raid.

Since the introduction of hardcore servers back in 2023, WoW Classic has exploded in popularity. Part of that ascent in attention comes from the many streamers who have been playing the MMO's unforgiving servers since launch. You see, WoW Classic's Hardcore servers are unique in that your character's death really is the end – no revives here. It's the sort of gameplay pitch that has already led to numerous viral moments, making the MMO all the more streamable.

When it comes to streamers playing WoW Classic's Hardcore servers, few grab more eyes than those who are part of the 'OnlyFangs' guild. A mix of World of Warcraft veterans are newcomers trying the MMO for the first time, plenty enjoy watching their highs and lows.

Sadly, though, time has temporarily been called on the guild. Over the past few days, the guild has been attempting to clear the Blackwing Lair and had been making some decent progress, with one early highlight being a near-death moment where a raider nearly lost their character. Alas, server instability brought about by DDoS attacks made things shaky enough that OnlyFangs decided to pause for one day.

Here's the thing. The raid clear didn't go better the next day, either. The server instability ramped back up as the guild got to work bringing down Flamegor, leading plenty of raiders to disconnect. While some returned without losing their characters, others weren't so lucky.

What happens next for OnlyFangs is uncertain, but it likely won't happen anytime soon. World of Warcraft is no stranger to DDoS attempts, with the latest coming as raiders raced to complete the Liberation of Undermine Race to World First only recently. The fact that the server attacks have continued past the raid's completion and into OnlyFangs' attempt to clear a totally different raid, Blackwing Lair, has left some to wonder if all of this is more targeted.

"If this is just how it is, then yeah, that's the end," guild leader and streamer Sodapoppin says after sharing on stream that he plans to reach out to Blizzard to see what can be done. "I'm not going to have people prepare and get ready just to die to a DC."

Maybe Blizzard intervenes to return the guild's lost characters; maybe they don't. Regardless, it's annoying to lose such a time commitment. Disconnects can be irritating in typical World of Warcraft as you might lose a bit of time, but in WoW Classic Hardcore? That's potentially an entire character and an even more significant loss of grind. Until we learn more, OnlyFangs is sitting WoW Classic's Hardcore servers out for now and, perhaps, indefinitely.

My newest MMO hero is World of Warcraft Priest 'Chimneytime,' who got an official "warning" from Blizzard for making too many people get trapped inside chimneys.

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

