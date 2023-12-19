Stunning WoW Classic animation immortalizes MMO streamer's infamous hardcore death, and even he can't believe how good it looks: "Wait, is this real?"

One of the most iconic streamer deaths in WoW Classic’s popular Hardcore servers has been immortalized in a video that’s way better than it has any right to be, thanks to one talented MMO fan indeed.

Not long after WoW Classic’s Hardcore servers went live, content creator GuzuTV went viral across the MMO community, though probably not for reasons he'd like. After wandering into a dungeon with a hole in the middle – that’ll be important in just one second – they engage in combat with a Weaver before turning to their camera to show off World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight-themed mouse mat.

Their punishment for taking their eye off the winged beast? A knock-back attack that sends them on a one-way trip down, you guessed it, the hole in the room, straight to their death. Dubbed the ‘hole-in-one’ by the community, the amusing clip is made funnier because deaths on WoW Classic’s Hardcore servers are permanent, meaning the brief concentration lapse cost Guzu not only their progress but also his entire character.

Now one skilled fan has turned the whole thing into a cinematic focusing on Guzu and company’s characters. It’s a suitably tense affair as the group barges into the chamber before battling with the Weaver. Things take a turn for the worse when Guzu’s character reaches into their pouch before pulling out – again, you guessed it – that same Dragonflight mouse mat from the original clip. You know the rest.

In case you’re wondering, Guzu has absolutely seen the video and given it his seal of approval.

“Wait, he actually made a video of me? Holy crap,” they say in the opening to an incredulous reaction video that throws out plenty of swear words – a good way. His initial response might be my favorite: "Wait, is this real?"

