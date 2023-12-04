World of WarCraft Classic Hardcore has exploded in popularity thanks to its sense of community

World of WarCraft players had been begging Blizzard Entertainment for a return to the origins of the MMORPG for some time. In August 2019, they got their wish. The old user interface was back, and leveling was much slower – once more reliant on forming communities to take on dungeons and complete quests. But as Classic began to progress and update, bringing the Wrath of the Lich King expansion into the fold, Blizzard released a second server.

This one was more punishing, and by extension more difficult due to a feature pulled straight from the Diablo series: permadeath Named World of WarCraft Classic Harcore, the new server landed in August 2023 with new, decidedly more punishing stakes. It took a while to get the ball rolling, but the brutal nature of these servers caused players to band together in ways that feel reminiscent of MMORPGs of a previous generation – the generation when World of WarCraft was still fresh, and MMORPGs were still novel to the general public.

This is something I’ve personally felt first-hand as well. The Trade Chat on my server is in flux at all hours of the day with players looking for groups to clear content, finish quests, and level up together. The nature of Hardcore Classic more or less encourages, if not forces, collaboration between players in ways that the “Retail,” or the most up-to-date version of World of WarCraft does not. You do get some players who aren’t always on their best behavior, but I’ve had my fair share of encounters with those looking to lend a hand.

While leveling up my Human Paladin, for example, I had pulled one too many murlocs while trying to locate the corpse of a fallen soldier for a quest. Thankfully, though, nearby players intervened and helped me survive the onslaught of three amphibious monsters. In thanks, I provided them with a Blessing of Might and we went back on our way. This has happened several times through my leveling adventure in Classic Hardcore, and each time before I would meet my inevitable end at the hand of some monster I had accidentally pulled, players would swarm me in their bid to help. It’s an attitude I’ve extended to others as well, since one fatal mistake means that you’re back on the grind from level one, your progress snatched away in its entirety.

But outside of that, players have generally been helpful. I wanted to make the extremely dangerous trek to Teldrassil (the Night Elven starting city) with a friend so that we could meet members of our group that had freshly remade as Night Elves after dying. When approaching other high level players for a potential escort, one Dwarf generously gave me a single gold to pay a mage for a teleport. It’s these kinds of instances that help add that sense of community. Everyone is helping out or wants to help in any way they can. Even if it’s assisting in killing a pack of mobs, giving new players gold, and sometimes the occasional free bag.

World of WarCraft has always had something of a stigma tied to its community, and Classic Hardcore is helping to dismantle it to some degree. Popular variety streamer, CohhCarnage, shared that he was having a positive experience with the MMORPG more recently, and chalked it up to the nature of it being a more arduous experience than the vanilla version of the game. “People aren’t playing on this server because they feel the need to be the best,” he said, when explaining the allure of the server, along with the milder, more welcoming attitude of the players that continually throw themselves to (and at) the wolves.

Cohh is also part of one of the largest guilds on the Classic Hardcore realm, Defias Pillager, and is joined by the likes of other popular streamers Emiru, Mizkif, and sodapoppin. And in tandem with the mostly positive reception to The War Within, the Classic Hardcore servers have seen a jump in popularity — specifically Defias Pillager. Three months ago the server hosted somewhere around 69,000 players and now sits at a roughly 231,000 headcount . Blizzard even shared some statistics in September 2023 as to what the most played classes on the servers were, the top five causes of death, and most played races. This has likely changed due to the steadily increasing popularity of the Classic Hardcore servers, but provides a look into general progress that was made shortly after the launch of the servers.

But outside of the allure of potentially running into your favorite streamer who is returning to the game or striking while the iron is hot, World of WarCraft Classic Hardcore emulates what it felt like playing old MMORPGs. It’s clunky and experimental in a way that most modern MMORPGs are not. But you can see the building blocks there that would go on to define World of WarCraft as one of the most formative and influential MMORPGs of all time.

And it’s this, in tandem with the clear sense of community, that makes Classic Hardcore so charming and worth playing. It almost feels like a crystallization of a time when you would hunker down on TeamSpeak with guild mates and friends to dedicate time to leveling with groups or taking down ferocious world bosses. It forces you to take that time and have that kind of commitment to a role, or even an experience that otherwise feels missing from modern MMORPGs in their structure and design. There’s a reason why Classic Hardcore is popular, and it isn’t just because of its wild difficulty, but its unwavering sense of community.

