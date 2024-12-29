WoW Hardcore streamer receives $7k donation on one condition: he has to delete everything he owns

How much money would it take for you to start from scratch in World of Warcraft's Hardcore mode? That was the question one WoW content creator was forced to answer when he received a bribe telling him to delete everything on his character.

Twitch streamer and professional WoW player Cdew had been streaming himself playing on his level 57 Rogue in Hardcore, with a variety of gift sub incentives on offer such as forcing him into first-person, only using click spells, or deleting a random piece of gear. This was all pretty standard stuff until one viewer, MartianPig, donated a whopping $7,000 to the stream along with the simple message "Delete everything", as shown in a video posted to Twitter by @N_Tys26.

$𝟕,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆A monster donation of $7,000 came through to @cdew_wow but it had one catch.He was required to delete EVERYTHING on his level 57 Hardcore Rogue. Cdew went on to start pickpocketing to recuperate some gold. pic.twitter.com/neisIvwm0oDecember 7, 2024

Immediately, Cdew replies "No shot, Martian," believing the donation to be a joke, before realising that the offer is, indeed, not a bluff. At this point, Cdew starts to weigh up the very real opportunity to make a cool $7k, listing out everything he stands to lose including gold, bags, gear and even a mount.

The clip ends with Cdew repeatedly saying "yes", having seemingly come around to the idea, but in the end, he inevitably decides to turn down the bribe, opting instead to keep his items. Many replies to the Tweet seem incredulous that Cdew would even have to consider it, with one commenter stating "I'd delete my entire account and start fresh for 7 grand."

WoW Hardcore has been tremendously popular with players since its addition in 2023, with the game's director even going so far as to say that it might be a better version of classic WoW too. Whether you agree or not, just make sure you don't die because, unlike Cdew, you probably won't have $7,000 coming your way if you do.

Check out where WoW ranks on our list of the best MMORPGs around.