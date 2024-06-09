Avowed's new story trailer sets up a grand RPG adventure with factions vying for control over a beautiful magical world

Avowed's new trailer sets up a grand adventure with the player being forced to choose between multiple factions.

Just in case there was any doubt whatsoever: yes, Avowed has the typical Obsidian factions vying for control. The new trailer, debuted earlier today at the Xbox Games Showcase, sets up a huge power struggle across Avowed's magical lands, and shows how you're going to be the one to decide who wins, and who loses.

Avowed has the protagonist trying to put an end to the mysterious Dreamscourge, an enigmatic new disease ravaging its lands. It sounds like the vying factions will each have differing ideas of how to resolve the problem, which is where conflict might potentially enter Avowed.

This sort of smacks of The Outer Worlds' faction-based system. You'd be able to undertake various quests and goals for certain factions, and while this would potentially better your standing with some, it'd lessen your reputation with others, to the point where you could be damn near shot on sight.

Obviously, that isn't anything exclusive to The Outer Worlds. It's just worth noting that Obsidian has a very extensive history with this sort of faction-based system, dating back to Fallout New Vegas and beyond. It looks like the developer is sticking to what it does best with Avowed, and that's a great thing.

Currently, Avowed still doesn't have a firm release date, which is a little unfortunate. Obsidian's brand new RPG is set to debut at some point later this year, across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and via Xbox Game Pass on day one. Here's hoping we get a better idea of when it'll be launching at some point soon.

Check out our full Xbox Games Showcase Live Coverage report for a complete look at all the announcements and reveals made today.