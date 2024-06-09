A surprise Starfield patch is coming today, and it looks like a different RPG in the new trailer for the Shattered Space DLC

Starfield is getting a surprise patch filled with new gear, locations, and both Bethesda- and player-made add-ons later today, June 9. As part of the Xbox Games Showcase live show, we also got a fresh look at story expansion Starfield: Shattered Space, which dials up the space horror so hard that it almost looks like a different RPG.

A brief sizzle reel for the surprise updates showed off some more space suits, a pretty hefty laser cannon, new bounties to hunt, and a smattering of custom content including planetary fixtures.

Starfield: Shattered Space, meanwhile, looks almost like Prey with the cosmic horror dialed up even further. Semi-invisible monsters stalk space stations as corpses drift by in zero-gravity, fantastical monoliths dominate black-and-red skylines behind ominous statues, and wild new creatures get chewed up by equally wild guns. It's a pretty new tone for Starfield, which is exciting to see from its first story expansion.

"A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’ruun’s hidden homeworld," the official expansion blurb reads. "Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure."

Last month, the biggest Starfield update since launch finally added proper surface maps to the game, dramatically improving navigation. The patch also gave Xbox players a proper 60 FPS option with a new Performance Mode. Bethesda boss Todd Howard has repeatedly discussed years of support for Starfield, and Bethesda is slowly but surely filling the holes players have pointed out since launch. Shattered Space will be an important measure of how the game will be expanded, not just polished, so this is turning into a big-old time for Starfield fans.

