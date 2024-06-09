Life is Strange: Double Exposure is bringing the series' first protagonist, Max Caulfield, back for a new adventure in October

The third day of this year's Summer Game Fest continues to impress as the Xbox Games Showcase brings news of a brand-new entry to one of the most iconic story-driven game series yet - Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

In the upcoming adventure, protagonist Max Caulfield returns, albeit this time as a college student at the prestigious Caledon University. While there, the photographer-in-residence discovers that her best friend Safi has been brutally murdered and left for dead in the snow. In an attempt to rewrite history and save Safi, Max opts to rewind time as she did in the past - accidentally opening an alternate timeline.

The other reality is home to a still-alive Safi - but not for long. Max quickly realizes that whoever killed her friend in her own dimension will do so here, too, meaning that she has limited time to try and solve the to-be murder. Players thankfully won't have to wait too long to learn how the emotional story unfolds, as Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to release this fall on October 29.

The game will be available to play on both PC and Xbox, with pre-orders for the Ultimate Edition open now via Microsoft- perfect for excited fans looking to get early access to the first couple of chapters on October 15, a whole two weeks ahead of Double Exposure's full release.

