Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date set for October, and early beta access is back for pre-order customers

Update: Confirmed! Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Original: It looks like Activision has set the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date for October 25, 2024. The news comes in advance of the Black Ops 6 Direct, following a series of storefront leaks in advance of the Xbox Games Showcase.

Barely an hour before Black Op 6's dedicated broadcast, the Xbox storefront reveals several details such as the launch date, campaign details, and everyone's favorite - zombies. Pre-order details also mention an open beta and other goodies like an Operator pack that unlocks the Classic Woods Operator skin in other Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Interestingly, you can get those perks not just through pre-ordering any digital editions but by selecting Game Pass plans, too.

If you were in doubt about PlayStation getting any less, Sony storefront details seem to suggest the opposite. Fans are noting that the PSN listing says the Black Ops 6 release date is one week earlier if you buy the 'Vault Edition,' which notes an October 17 release date. While an earlier release date for PS4 and PS5 could be possible, we're likely looking at an early access offering that may come with that Black Ops 6 edition and perhaps more.

Regardless, we don't have long to find out. You can follow our Xbox Games Showcase live coverage for everything that's revealed there, and then we're onto the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 stream, which will likely shed light on what's currently leaking.

In better news, last month, Call of Duty's publisher won a huge lawsuit against cheat maker EngineOwning, set to receive $14.5 million in damages.