Call of Duty publisher wins huge lawsuit against cheat maker EngineOwning, set to receive $14.5 million in damages

Call of Duty's publisher has won a legal case against a cheat maker to the tune of $14.5 million in damages.

If you've been familiar with Call of Duty cheats over the past several years, you've probably heard of EngineOwning: A cheat manufacturer which provided players with cheats in recent Call of Duty games, including Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Activision previously sued EngineOwning, and has now won its legal case against the cheat maker, proving to a judge that it has suffered monetary damages through the cheats provided by EngineOwning. The cheat maker now owes Activision $14.5 million in damages, plus $292,000 in legal fees.

Additionally, the judge has ruled in the lawsuit that EngineOwning's website domain must be transferred to Activision's control. It's hardly a surprise that the Call of Duty publisher wants to completely shut down the website domain of the cheat manufacturer for good.

Activision initially sued EngineOwning back in January 2022, and was awarded $3 million in damages from the cheat maker in February 2023.

This follows hot on the heels of Bungie winning a lawsuit against cheat maker AimJunkies. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Destiny 2 developer was awarded $63,210 in damages, but this time it was a jury, not a judge, that sided with Bungie in its lawsuit against the cheat manufacturer.

In that legal case, though, it was reported that Phoenix Digital, AimJunkies' parent company, plans to file a motion to have the verdict dismissed, and will appeal if that motion is unsuccessful. In the Activision case, we're yet to hear if EngineOwning plans to dispute the ruling from the judge.

