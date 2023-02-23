One of Call of Duty's biggest cheat makers has been sued for $3 million

The Warzone cheat maker has finally been sued after a lengthy legal battle

Two Call of Duty cheat makers have been ordered to pay Activision Blizzard $3 million in damages.

As first reported by Axios (opens in new tab) earlier this week, two individuals relating to cheat software EngineOwning, a huge Call of Duty cheat maker and distributer, will have to shell out $3 million to Activision. This is part of a legal battle that's been going on since early 2022, when Activision initially sued EngineOwning

The legal case was then continued in September 2022, with Activision successfully getting the individuals behind EngineOwning publicly disclosed through a court ruling. Now, a year after the initial case was brought against EngineOwning, the case has taken a decisive turn.

If you weren't familiar, EngineOwning is one of the biggest cheat manufacturers for Call of Duty games throughout the world. The cheats were a near-constant plague in Call of Duty: Warzone in particular over the past few years, to the point where Raven Software had to significantly step up their efforts to ban cheaters, resulting in over 500,000 accounts being banned in the process.

It's not just Activision who've been after cheat makers of late. Earlier this week, Bungie was awarded $4.3 million in damages from a cheat manufacturer, while also launching another lawsuit against another cheat maker, seeking to claim a huge $6.7 million in damages. Bungie is stepping up its anti-cheat initiatives just before Destiny 2 Lightfall launches later this month on February 28.

