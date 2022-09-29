Ahead of Modern Warfare 2, Activision continues its war on Call of Duty cheat makers

As the launch of Modern Warfare 2 nears, Activision is continuing to pursue its lawsuit against major Call of Duty cheat maker EngineOwning.

Back in January, Activision filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the biggest providers of cheats for Call of Duty: Warzone and many other online shooters. The publisher hopes to end “unlawful conduct” by preventing the sale of software products that give players “unfair advantages” in its games.

According to a tweet by CharlieIntel, Activision is continuing its legal proceedings against EngineOwning, with the latest filings revealing the names and owners of the company. Activision requests that the current cheating software and any forthcoming software that enables players to cheat in its games be shut down. Furthermore, the company is asking that all copies of that software be handed over along with all of the proceeds EngineOwning has earned through cheat sales.

This isn’t the first time Activision has waged war on Call of Duty: Warzone cheat makers. In July 2021, the publisher requested that the maker of a cheat that utilised machine learning to provide players with an unfair advantage in PvP matches be shut down. The situation came to a swift resolution when the cheat maker complied and immediately ceased developing the software.

To further curb cheating, later last year in October, Activation introduced its Ricochet anti cheat system for Warzone and Vanguard. The system is better able to pick up on suspicious behaviour allowing those up to no good to be more easily caught.

