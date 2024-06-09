South of Midnight, the upcoming action-adventure game from the ex-Arkane dev behind We Happy Few set in the Deep South, finally gets a release window

It's the third day of this year's Summer Game Fest , and the Xbox Games Showcase has given us a brand-new glimpse into South of Midnight's mythos - as well as an official release window.

A year has passed since developer Compulsion Games, the studio behind We Happy Few, first revealed its upcoming action-adventure title set in a fantastical version of the American Deep South - South of Midnight. In it, you step into the shoes of a gifted girl named Hazel as she journeys through the flowery fields and lush swamps of the South while taking on terrifying beasts all to unravel her family's secrets and save her mother.

Hazel, a Weaver with the magical ability to mend broken bonds and spirits, is no normal girl - and South of Midnight's first big gameplay trailer shows as much. She's capable of wielding an ancient power to overcome obstacles and restore the world around her. You won't have to wait too long to learn more, either, as the coming-of-age adventure is releasing sometime in 2025 and will be available to play on both PC and Xbox.

