South of Midnight, the upcoming action-adventure game from the ex-Arkane dev behind We Happy Few set in the Deep South, finally gets a release window
The bayou's got some big beasts
It's the third day of this year's Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase has given us a brand-new glimpse into South of Midnight's mythos - as well as an official release window.
A year has passed since developer Compulsion Games, the studio behind We Happy Few, first revealed its upcoming action-adventure title set in a fantastical version of the American Deep South - South of Midnight. In it, you step into the shoes of a gifted girl named Hazel as she journeys through the flowery fields and lush swamps of the South while taking on terrifying beasts all to unravel her family's secrets and save her mother.
Hazel, a Weaver with the magical ability to mend broken bonds and spirits, is no normal girl - and South of Midnight's first big gameplay trailer shows as much. She's capable of wielding an ancient power to overcome obstacles and restore the world around her. You won't have to wait too long to learn more, either, as the coming-of-age adventure is releasing sometime in 2025 and will be available to play on both PC and Xbox.
Need something to play while you wait? Here are the best adventure games available right now.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.