Hyped Soulslike riff Flintlock: Siege of Dawn sets release date for next month
With a launch date of July 18, you don't have long to wait
Good news, soulslikers - the latest spin on the genre that everyone's excited for is coming next month.
That comes from the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest, where we learn that Flintlock: Siege of Dawn will be released on July 18, just over one month away. The news was revealed with a new trailer that shows off what developer A44 Games is doing with the genre. You've got plenty of soulslike staples, but also that of action-RPGs.
Before the big release date reveal, we caught up with creative director Simon Dasan, who says "Soulslike is so much more than a combat mechanic."
"It's the world and narrative delivery. It's really stepping into the mainstream now; it's influencing so many games, even if it's subconscious," he explains, before adding: "We take a lot of inspiration from them, but we also want to move in our own direction. That's how Flintlock got started - 'how can we put our own mark on what it is that we do?' I don't think we want to be stuck to any particular genre."
