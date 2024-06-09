New Stalker 2 trailer shows the monsters and mayhem of its open world, and the weapons you'll have to defend yourself

Stalker 2 has a brand new trailer showing off its open world, including different landscapes and monstrosities opposing us.

As part of Summer Game Fest 2024, GSC Game World dropped a brand new trailer for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl during the Xbox Games Showcase, which you can see in full just below. Voiced entirely in Ukrainian, the trailer shows life in the zone for our titular Stalker, Skif, and the landscapes they can explore in the sequel, as well as the human and mutated enemies facing them.

We can see Skif venturing out into vast open woodlands, dense and populated urban areas with tall buildings, and bombed-out schools and office blocks. There's also an exploration of intertwined underground areas, which, when added together, give me vibes similar to the Metro series and how 4A Games blended both aboveground and belowground.

There are also a lot of enemies to kill in Stalker 2. There are regular old human beings (if you're ignoring their bloodthirsty nature), as well as some sort of mutated dog-looking things scurrying across the ground, and an almost invisible presence that causes the environment to bend around it as it advances towards Skif. Can't wait to deal with that in September.

Thankfully, there are refuge areas where human characters aren't trying to kill Skif, for a change. It looks like there are people from all walks of life in these safe havens, like those just trying to get by, and merchants that sell weapons and the equipment to Skif for use in the zone. And damn, there's even an RPG used at one point against some mutated swamp-like creature.

Mercifully, Stalker 2 is still on track to launch later this year on September 5 across PC and Xbox Series X/S, included in Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Check out our Stalker 2 preview for more of what to expect in the zone.