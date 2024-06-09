Doom: The Dark Ages takes the FPS icon off the rails with a giant mech, a blade shield, and a shotgun that shoots bones

Doom: The Dark Ages takes the Doom Slayer back to the Medieval era for dragon riding and skull-powered shotguns, and it's out next year on Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier today at the Xbox Games Showcase, id Software unveiled its next endeavour: Doom: The Dark Ages, coming next year in 2025 to PC and Xbox Series X/S, via Xbox Game Pass at launch. If you thought Doom was pretty radical before now, you haven't seen anything yet.

We saw a giant mech, the Doom Slayer riding a goddamn dragon, and a shotgun powered by a skull that shoots out bones. Hey, just became the Doom series is apparently going backwards in time, doesn't mean id Software can't get incredibly creative with its guns.

We also the Doom Slayer shooting what appeared to be a boomerang-type gun through a horde of enemies, and then the disc blade returned to the killer after ploughing through said horde. If this is what the full Doom: The Dark Ages has in store for us, sign me up.

This is the next effort from id Software after Doom Eternal's two DLC chapters launched a few years, effectively bringing to a close the ongoing arc of the Doom Slayer first started in 2016's Doom. Perhaps this is an entirely new character we're witnessing here, although even if it is, you're pretty much guaranteed to have their same stoic nature and killing powers as always.

