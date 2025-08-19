It may seem strange to some that Gears of War will be on PS5 this month, but the game's OG designer is "thrilled that more people are going to get to experience a big part of my legacy"
What's next? Uncharted on Xbox?
Gears of War: Reloaded is a remastered version of the Xbox classic games, and surprise surprise, it's coming to PS5, too. While it may seem strange to those of us who grew up in the height of the console wars, the series' original lead designer Cliff Bleszinski says he's "thrilled" and doesn't think it's weird at all.
Speaking to Eurogamer, Bleszinski says "It doesn't feel strange. I'm thrilled that more people are going to get to experience a big part of my legacy that I worked so hard on."
Bleszinski joined Epic Games in the early '90s. He worked on Unreal and Unreal Tournament, and was then the lead designer for the first three Gears of War games. His work has left an impact, to say the least.
Growing up, the only two games that made me want an Xbox were Gears of War and Halo. I was happy with Crash Bandicoot, Sly Cooper, and Resistance, but those Xbox flagships had an undeniable cool factor. I got the Gears of War 3 special edition Xbox 360 when my PS3 crapped out while playing Brink, but finally, on August 26, Sony ponies will be able to play as the chainsaw-gun wielding Marcus Fenix.
Even now, the original games are still a delight, but I wouldn't expect anyone to buy a whole new console just to play them, so I'm happy they're coming to PS5. For our hands-on Gears of War: Reloaded preview, Editor-in-Chief Josh West writes, "joining a friend who is on Xbox Series X for a cross-platform co-op session? Quite honestly, it's quietly revolutionary."
While we wait for it to launch, check out the best Xbox Series X games you can play today. If you've just got a PlayStation, then let's hope they cross the aisle soon.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
