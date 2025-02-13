Xbox won't have Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's Ape Escape mode, but it is getting a crossover that's arguably better

PlayStation isn't letting Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's Ape Escape mode on Xbox, but the rival console is getting a crossover just as good, if not better: Bomberman.

After some leakage, Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's release date was properly announced during PlayStation's State of Play: August 28 on all platforms. What was even more exciting, however, was confirmation that the original game's weird Ape Escape crossover would return in glorious high definition, with Snake chasing and catching the cheeky monkeys across the map.

Ape Escape is the property of Sony, though. Even though the publisher hasn't done anything with the cult platformer in a decade - aside from a really sweet Astro Bot homage - the MGS 3 mode is seemingly being locked onto PC and PS5 versions of the game, shutting out Xbox Series X|S players.

Not content with leaving anyone out, publisher Konami is more than making up for the loss with a Bomberman crossover mode on Xbox consoles. Instead of an Ape Escape tease, the MGS Delta trailer uploaded to Xbox's channels ends with a "Snake VS ???" text slapped on top of Bomberman's silhouette. "The special game Snake vs Monkey' to capture the Pipo Monkeys is back for PS5 and Steam," the trailer's description explains. "A different special game will be implemented for the Xbox version!" There's currently no word on what the Bomberman mode is or whether it's also coming to PC in the future, but that hasn't stopped some fans from getting a little envious.

"Not gonna lie, Snake vs Bomberman sounds cooler," one commenter on ResetEra said. "I'll be honest, I think I'd rather take the Bomberman one," another agreed. "I'd rather have Bomberman on PC," said a third. The only truly based comment declared "all platforms should have all options." Here, here.

It does feel like a throwback to the 360/PS3 era where multiplatform games would get console-specific features. Like, how random was it that Soul Calibur had Yoda for Xbox peeps and Darth Vader for PS3 players? I wonder what a potential Nintendo Switch 2 port would have in store.

In the meantime, keep an eye on all the other new games of 2025 and beyond.