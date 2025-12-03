Ralph Fiennes is experimenting on the infected and Jack O'Connell is wreaking havoc in new trailer for horror sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - International Trailer - Only In Cinemas January 14 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is here, and it hints at some potentially game-changing developments for the horror franchise as the focus shifts to Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell).

The new clip, which you can watch above, opens with Kelson telling us that he's been "developing an idea about the nature of the infection. When the infected attack, what do they see?" he asks.

It then cuts to Spike (Alfie Williams), the young protagonist of this year's 28 Years Later. He's dressed up in a blond wig and velour tracksuit and looks nothing short of terrified in the presence of the Jimmys, the cult we had our first glimpse of at the end of the previous movie.

"We travel the land. We search for souls to deliver to hell," Jimmy Crystal says, before a violent showdown in a family's home that involves a pan of boiling water. Ouch. Then, Jimmy Crystal pays a visit to Kelson at his Bone Temple. "I'm in a bit of a bind," he tells Kelson. "You're in a bit of a bind, too."

Just what the pair's shared problem could be remains to be seen, but the trailer ends on its most intriguing note: a shot of Kelson injecting Samson, the giant, seemingly unstoppable infected, with something. What does Kelson have up his sleeve? Could he have a cure for the Rage Virus?

The sequel sees Nia Da'Costa take over from Danny Boyle in the director's chair, although Alex Garland is still on screenwriter duties. The movie is also set to feature an appearance from Cillian Murphy's 28 Days Later protagonist Jim.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.