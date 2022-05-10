Mortal Kombat 2 writer teases "unpredictable" sequel that aims to learn from its mistakes

Mortal Kombat 2 writer Jeremy Slater has provided a promising update about the video game movie sequel in a new interview.

"It’s really fun so far. We’re about halfway through the script," Slater told The Direct. "I’m working really closely with the director and the studios, and the game guys."

While Slater was reluctant to reveal anything about the Mortal Kombat 2 story, it’s going to address any potential concerns fans may have had – and is taking feedback onboard.

"I think they definitely learned some lessons the last time around in terms of, ‘Here’s the stuff fans responded to, and here’s what people liked out of the movie, and here’s the stuff that didn’t work out as well as we hoped,’ Slater said. "So we’re really looking at this as a chance to take everything that worked in the first one and do it even better and give the audience even more, and make something that is just incredibly satisfying, and really exciting, and unpredictable."

Mortal Kombat was a notable success for the fledgling HBO Max service, garnering over 3.8 million viewers in its first weekend alone, per Samba (H/T Deadline). Despite that, some fans still had a bone to pick with the movie, most notably its lack of a fighting tournament – a staple of the video game franchise.

No release date yet for Mortal Kombat 2, though – judging by Slater’s words – a director is attached.

