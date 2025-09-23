Crunchyroll says Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle creators "haven't decided" on trilogy release dates but admits there is "definitely urgency" in getting a sequel in cinemas

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle may be breaking all kinds of records in cinemas, but nothing is set in stone for its sequel's release date.

"Well, we've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini told The Hollywood Reporter of upcoming feature plans. "But look, there's definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase."

The only other information Parini was willing to divulge at this early juncture is that the animation studio and producers are busy working hard to top Infinity Castle.

"We're working closely with our partners to make sure the next two movies are going to be just as amazing – if not better," Parini teased.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke through the anime glass ceiling with its release, not only becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time with a $555 million, but also marking out anime as a viable heavyweight in Hollywood.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 will continue the Infinity Castle arc from its manga, specifically following on from chapter 158 of Koyoharu Gotouge's work. While a 2027 release has long been rumored, it's clear that discussions are still being had about the franchise's theatrical future.

Next up this year is Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, which hits cinemas on October 29.

