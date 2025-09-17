Demon Slayer fans think Infinity Castle should be recognised at the next Academy Awards: "If this doesn't win an Oscar, then the Oscars are rigged"

After breaking box office records, anime fans are campaigning for new movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to win an Oscar at the next Academy Awards, and we can definitely see that happening.

"If this doesn't win an Oscar, then the Oscars are rigged," said one fan on Twitter, to which another replied, "This deserves every award."

Now, we're not sure if the fan wants Infinity Castle to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture, which is unlikely considering it would be up against such blockbusters as James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. However, we can see Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle possibly taking home gold in the Best Animated Feature category.

This year, at the 97th Academy Awards, feline film Flow won best Animated Feature. But anime movies have taken home the award before. At the 96th Awards, Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature, which was the director's second time winning in this category following Spirited Away at the 75th Academy Awards.

Even if Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle doesn't win an Oscar, the movie has still broken box office records, becoming the second-highest-grossing film in the country's history, behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. But it's not over yet, as Infinity Castle has only been out overseas for a matter of days, and is still playing on screens worldwide.

Demon Slayer is taking over anime as we know it, and it's only the beginning, as Infinity Castle is just the first movie in an upcoming trilogy. Based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Infinity Castle follows a demon slayer named Tanjiro Kamado as he enters a demon stronghold known as the Infinity Castle and faces his biggest challenge yet.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is out in cinemas now. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.