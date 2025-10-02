Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats Superman at the box office, a seismic achievement that also guarantees Marvel won't have a top 10 grossing movie for the first time since 2011

It's finally happened – Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has passed Superman's worldwide gross at the box office.

As of September 30, the new Demon Slayer movie has taken $617 million worldwide, leaving Superman ($615 million) and Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521 million) in the dust (via The Wrap).

While the headline news is all about anime beating superhero movies decisively at the box office in 2025, the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December effectively guarantees that Marvel Studios won't have a movie in the top 10 highest-grossing of the year for the first time since the nascent MCU days of 2011.

Remarkably, there exists a scenario where neither DC nor Marvel cracks the top 10. With Superman currently sitting in 8th place as per Box Office Mojo, the likes of the Avatar threequel, Zootopia 2, and Wicked: For Good could easily push the DC Studios' debut feature out of contention, too.

Despite Infinity Castle's undoubted success, there has been little in the way of news about its sequel. With a trilogy planned, Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that there hasn't been much movement in terms of release dates just yet.

"Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet," Parini said. "But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fan base."

