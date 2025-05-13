Demon Slayer issues strong legal warning against leaking its Infinity Castle movie trailer included in the Mugen Train re-release

We too can't wait to see the first trailer for Demon Slayer's highly anticipated new movie, but let's not break the law to do so.

A first look at the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is included in the re-release of Mugen Train in 4K, which hits US theaters tomorrow, and Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll want to prevent any leakings.

The official Demon Slayer profile issued a strong warning against recording the trailer in cinemas and leaking it online. "A secretly recorded video of the theater-exclusive trailer for the Infinity Castle Arc that plays at the end of the main feature of the currently-showing revival screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train has been found on the internet," started the post.

The leak came from Japan, where Mugen Train is already being screened in theaters. The video was swiftly taken down.

"Filming secretly in a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films," continued the post. "In addition, uploading secretly recorded footage to X, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, etc., is a copyright infringement. Any infringement of copyright infringement in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Act and the Copyright Act may be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both."

With Mugen Train arriving in US cinemas tomorrow, there will be fans itching to share the new trailer online, but this official post does a good job at reminding them the legal consequences.

Patience, anime fans – the trailer for Infinity Castle will be released for everyone to enjoy very soon, since the movie is opening in Japan on July 18.

Per the official synopsis, Infinity Castle sees Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to save the Demon Corps headquarters, but they're "plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train hits theaters in 4k on May 14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is set to premiere in North America on September 12.

For more, check out the best anime we'd recommend watching in 2025. If you're still playing catch-up with Tanjiro's saga, you'll need our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.