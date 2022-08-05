Where to find GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport

The GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership will already be familiar to players who've worked with Simeon, and it should also be instantly recognisable from the single player campaign as the first meeting place between Franklin and Michael early in the story. The business practices of Mr Yetarian have always been a little dubious, though it seems like he's now at least putting a legitimate front on his operations.

It's a location that's already featured in Repo Work missions, but following the recent GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update it has now been turned into a fully functioning showroom, complete with five different rides that you can test drive around the streets of GTA Online for free – providing players with the ultimate 'try before you buy' experience. If you want to check out this service for yourself, then here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership.

GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport location

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership is located in the Pillbox Hill area of central Los Santos, and is just down the road from the United Liberty Paper building (also known as the IAA Headquarters) where you start the GTA Online Operation Paper Trail missions. There's an official map marker for GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport that you can tag to navigate there, and the first time you're near you'll receive a message from Simeon inviting you to visit.

What vehicles does the GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport sell

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you head inside the GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom you'll find a total of five different vehicles for sale, and although these offerings are unlikely to be the high-end GTA Online new cars you can pick up from GTA Online Luxury Autos, they will still cover a range of styles and budgets. As these vehicles have preset modifications and liveries installed they will cost more than the base models you can purchase through the online dealerships, however you may find some of the offerings here have unique customizations that you can't buy anywhere else. It's expected that the selection of cars available will refresh each Thursday, as part of the regular weekly update.

How to test drive cars at GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To test drive cars at GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport, approach the vehicle and interact with it then confirm the Test Drive option. This will spawn you in the dealership's parking lot behind the wheel of the car you selected, and a five minute countdown appears in the corner of the screen. During your test drive you can go wherever you like, and if you want to end it before the five minutes are over then you can return the vehicle to the rear of GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport or hold down the standard exit vehicle button. Bear in mind that if you exit the vehicle, it will despawn but you wont automatically return to the showroom, so you'll be left in your current location without a ride.