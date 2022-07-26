Where to find GTA Online Luxury Autos

GTA Online Luxury Autos is a car dealership that has made a sudden appearance on the streets of Los Santos, along with a message in the doorway that it is due to be 'reopening soon'. This was introduced as part of the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update, and if it debuts as a fully-fledged vehicle retailer then it will be the first new addition in this category of GTA Online businesses for a considerable time. If you're curious about when it will open or what cars they're likely to sell, then here's everything we know so far about the GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership.

GTA Online Luxury Autos location

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll find the GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership in the Rockford Hills area, to the northwest side of Los Santos, as part of the Rockford Hills Valet Parking building. If this area looks familiar, then you've probably played through all of The Contract missions with Dr Dre, as the GTA Online Record A Studios location you unlock from that storyline is situated directly across the street.

What vehicles will GTA Online Luxury Autos sell

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For the time being, all of the windows for GTA Online Luxury Autos have been painted over, and other than the dealership sign along with 'reopening soon' message there's very little to see. However, by visiting the same location in GTA 5, as shown above, we can observe that they sell Buckingham, Pfister, Grotti, Enus, and Pegassi vehicles, so this is clearly a high-end establishment.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you look carefully at the official announcement trailer (opens in new tab) for this update around the 0:19 mark, you'll see the camera quickly pan past a very open GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership, complete with signage confirming the same vehicles are on the books, so it's likely this will become another source for GTA Online new cars.

When does GTA Online Luxury Autos open

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the moment we don't have a date or time for when GTA Online Luxury Autos will open, though its appearance in the launch trailer for The Criminal Enterprises suggests that we should be able to use it soon. It's also unclear if this will function in the same way as the online dealerships such as Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, or whether you'll need to physically visit the location like a retail store in order to sample their wares. As soon as any further information is released, we'll update this guide accordingly.