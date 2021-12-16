The GTA Online Record A Studios is a location that's mentioned clearly in the promotional materials released for the big GTA Online The Contract update, but you'll probably have noticed after completing a handful of missions that it hasn't actually been mentioned during the story, and are now wondering where exactly it is in GTA Online? Well, we have good news and bad about that, as it's a place you can go to at any time but whether they let you inside to enjoy the benefits is another matter entirely. If you're ready to learn more, then here's what you need to know about the GTA Online Record A Studios location and how to access it.

GTA Online Shipwrecks | GTA Online media sticks | GTA Online Treasure Chests | GTA Online antennas | GTA Online Solomon movie props | GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA 6

GTA Online Record A Studios location

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Record A Studios location can be found in west Los Santos, more specifically in the Rockford Hills area just southeast of the golf country club. However, you need to unlock access to it first, as until then you can only stand around in the street outside and try to peer in through the windows.

How to access GTA Online Record A Studios

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To access the interior of GTA Online Record A Studios you're going to have to put in work first, and that means completing all of The Contract's story mission thread. This will solidify your relationship with Dr Dre, and Franklin will then call to invite you to for a tour of the venue. He suggests you "bring a friend", as going to Record A Studios for the first time will trigger a Short Trip co-op mission which requires two players, and at the time of writing there doesn't appear to be a matchmaking option so you'll need to recruit someone to go with you. Once your first Short Trip is complete, the GTA Online Record A Studios location will be added to your map and you can return there as often as you like to mooch around, listen in on Dr Dre, or play more Short Trip co-op missions.

Players have also been reporting a glitch where entering GTA Online Record A Studios for the first time either results in an endless loading screen and they have to quit, or they otherwise leave the session, then the marker disappears and Franklin doesn't call back to set it up again. If this happens to you, the solution is to try switching to a new lobby, perhaps even reloading the game, then registering as a CEO via the SecuroServ menu and driving around the city until Franklin makes the call – though this may take some time so be patient and work on other pursuits in the meantime.

GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out the best GTA 5 Cheats in the video below: