GTA Online The Contract update brings fresh vehicles, weapons, locations, and more

GTA Online The Contract update is due to launch on December 15, bringing some hotly anticipated new missions and much more to Rockstar's online world. It features the return of central GTA 5 character Franklin Clinton, and in the years that have passed since the events of the single player campaign it seems he's done rather well for himself. Working as a "celebrity fixer" at his F. Clinton and Partner agency, Franklin is itching to get back into the action again and is seeking a high-profile client to raise his profile.

The perfect opportunity arises in GTA Online when DJ Pooh connects Franklin to his close friend, the one and only Dr Dre. It transpires that while Dre was heading to the island of Cayo Perico last year his phone went missing, which not only contains some of his sought-after unreleased music but has now fallen into the wrong hands, so it's up to you to get it back. Join forces with Lamar Davies, Chop the Dog, and more familiar faces as you hunt down Dr Dre's precious tracks to put Franklin's agency back on the map. If you're looking for information on GTA Online The Contract update, here's everything we know so far.

GTA Online The Contract new vehicles

As with any substantial update to the game, you can expect there to be a number of GTA Online new cars added to the available roster. From the promotional images we already know two of them – the Enus Jubilee, which is a shiny weaponized luxury SUV with what looks like twin machine guns mounted in the grille, and the Dewbauchee Champion sports coupe that will no doubt be a speed demon. Several more hypercars and other luxury vehicles have been spotted in the trailer, so there should definitely be more flashy rides on the way.

GTA Online The Contract new weapons

The main new weapon to be revealed so far as part of the GTA Online The Contract update is the Coil Compact EMP Launcher, which is pictured above. Not much has been revealed about it so far, but the burning car rippling with energy suggests the electromagnetic pulse this extended pistol delivers could wreak havoc with vehicles or other electrical devices. We also know that the Coil Stun Gun, which was previously only available in the single player campaign and the Diamond Casino Heist, will be be rolling out across Los Santos

GTA Online The Contract new locations

Several new locations have been revealed so far for GTA Online The Contract update, with the main one being the F. Clinton and Partner Agency. This is the business property owned by Franklin, and will no doubt be a hub for you to receive at least some of the new missions available, though whether you can explore it fully or only pass through in cutscenes hasn't been confirmed. There is also a location named The Armory referenced, so expect to head there and tool up before you take on an missions that require enhanced firepower.

GTA Online The Contract new radio station and music

As you'd expect with such a music-oriented update, GTA Online The Contract also features a whole boat-load of new tunes to cruise round Los Santos to. Firstly, there's the new radio station MOTOMAMI Los Santos hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, playing the following tracks:

Bad Gyal - A La Mía

La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans

Rauw Alejandro - Nubes

Arca - Machote

DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy

Armando - 100% of Disin' You

ROSALÍA - A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa' la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso

Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan - Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 - Dominicana

Aventura - Mi Corazoncito

DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Justice - Stress

Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell'em - Snap And Roll

In addition to that, two existing radio stations are also getting a significant update to their playlist, with the following music being added:

Radio Los Santos

2 Chainz - It's A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life

Cordae - Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live

French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

Future - Feed Me Dope

Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

Migos - Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer

Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Saweetie - My Type

Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

Vince Staples - Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL

Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It

TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie

West Coast Classics

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)

2Pac - Can't C Me

40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

50 Cent - In Da Club

50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin'

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil' Ghetto Boy

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello

JAY-Z - Trouble

Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive

