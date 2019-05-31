GTA Online best weapons: Get the most out of your loadout with these weapon selections

It's a jungle out there, and if you want to survive then you'll need the GTA Online best weapons in your arsenal, because you can be sure that any other players gunning for you will be arming themselves with the same. Thanks to various updates in GTA Online over the years, new weapons have been added and balancing patches have gone live, meaning the top tier armaments from earlier times have mostly been superseded by more contemporary alternatives.

Pop down to your local Ammu-Nation and you'll find a wide selection of weapons to choose from, but as you can only carry a handful you'll need to make sure you choose wisely. Different weapons are unlocked at different levels, so check out our guide on how to level up fast in GTA Online as well if you want to grab some fancy new guns that become available at higher ranks. If you're looking to refine your loadout, or get off to a good start by chasing the GTA Online best weapons right away, we've got you covered with these pointers.

Best loadout for intense player vs player gunfights

While there isn’t a single ‘best loadout’ that’s unanimously agreed upon by the majority of the community, there are a number of favorites that are good to aim for if you don’t know where to start. This loadout is best for taking on other players, but can be effective for missions as well:

MKII Heavy Revolver (Hollow Point rounds)

Combat MG MKII

Special Carbine (Drum Magazine)

Heavy Sniper MKII (Explosive Rounds)

Pump Shotgun MKII (Explosive Rounds)

Sticky Bomb

Be aware that this is a deadly setup, so be careful when approaching missions that don’t want you to hurt anyone.

Sticky and Sinister

There are a number of handheld, throwable explosives across Los Santos - some are great for bum rushing a building, while others are more effective during races. The Sticky Bomb is widely considered to be one of the top explosives, effective in gunfights and during missions, even if some look at it as overpowered. They are unlocked after achieving rank 19, and need to be detonated after throwing.

Pistol Whipped

The AP Pistol, unlocked at rank 33, is one of the most consistent weapons in the game. It’s powerful, accurate, and great for drive-bys. It does have alternatives, but most players end up sticking with it due to how effective it is - it can even take out a car in a handful of shots, something no pistol should be able to do. It’s been changed enough since release, but is still considered reliable.

Bread and Butter

The assault rifle is usually the most reliable and most used gun in online shooters. It’s versatile, powerful, and easy to handle. GTA Online has a number of sturdy guns that can get the job done but we recommend the Advanced Rifle, unlocked at rank 70, or the Special Carbine, unlocked at rank 1. The Advanced Rifle is less accurate but deadly at short to medium range, while the Special Carbine is better for headshots. You’ll be relying a lot on your assault rifle until you find the weapon that feels best to you, and that’s why the Special Carbine is so widely recommended.

