How to access GTA Online Hao's Special Works on PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA Online Hao's Special Works is one of the biggest updates arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X, tapping further into the world of highly modified vehicles that has already been introduced by the LS Car Meets. However, the customizations on offer here take things to a whole new level in GTA Online as Hao is the master in this field, so expect to encounter rides that have face-melting acceleration, expert handling, and a paint job that will turn heads whenever you roll through. If you're ready to get started, here's how to access GTA Online Hao's Special Works and the services on offer once it's set up.

How to start GTA Online Hao's Special Works

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Not long after you start GTA Online on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you'll receive a phone call from Hao to introduce you to his Special Works service, after which an icon for Hao's Vehicle will appear on your map. Go to this location and interact with the marker to open Hao's garage, where you'll find a heavily modified Grotti Turismo Classic and get behind the wheel. Hao will challenge you to an epic checkpoint time trial around the city, and if you can beat his time of 08:10.00 then you'll unlock the GTA Online Hao's Special Works services for use. As a bonus, players transferring from PS4 or Xbox One will receive a fully upgraded Karin S95 plus the Dark Purple Pearl and Red Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints.

GTA Online Hao's Special Works services

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To access GTA Online Hao's Special Works services, you need to head to the LS Car Meet icon in Cypress Flat in a suitable vehicle – those eligible for HSW upgrades and modifications are:

Existing vehicles:

Bravado Banshee

Grotti Turismo Classic

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Ubermacht Sentinel XS





GTA Online new cars:

Coil Cyclone II

Karin S95

Imponte Arbiter GT

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pfister Astron Custom

Inside the Car Meet, find the laptop in the workshop area and interact with it to select a conversion with a HSW Performance Upgrade to make your vehicle compatible with GTA Online Hao's Special Works. With the conversion completed, you can then apply HSW custom options to your ride including:

Chameleon Paint

Countermeasures (for the Weaponized Ignus)

HSW Brakes

HSW Engine Tune

HSW Suspension

HSW Transmission

HSW Turbo Tuning (Stage I, II, and III)

Other services provided by Hao include the HSW Specification Service, where he can duplicate the customization of any other player vehicle on display at the Car Meet, Hao's Premium Test Ride to try out a selection of modified vehicles with the option to purchase them immediately if you approve, plus the HSW Race Series and HSW Time Trial to prove your driving skills in these high-end rides.

