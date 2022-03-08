How to use the GTA Online Career Builder to set your criminal path

The GTA Online Career Builder is a handy tool that's launching to coincide with the new-gen release of GTA 5 and GTA Online, giving new arrivals in Los Santos a head start while also allowing existing players a chance of a fresh beginning. Whether you want to become a Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner, Rockstar are offering a healthy cash injection to set you off on your chosen criminal path, so you can avoid the initial grind and land with your boots firmly on the ground. If you want to take advantage of this system, here's everything we know so far about the GTA Online Career Builder.

How does the GTA Online Career Builder work

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Career Builder lets new or existing players generate a new character from a fresh perspective, allowing you to acquire the necessary infrastructure to get a new enterprise off the ground. Firstly, you need to choose one of the following four career paths:

Biker

Executive

Gunrunner

Nightclub Owner

The GTA Online Career Builder will then provide you with GTA$4,000,000 to get your chosen path established, offering a selection of relevant properties, vehicles, and weapons from that career to add to your portfolio. It's entirely up to you how you distribute your spending, so you'll need to decide whether it's more important to get a fully upgraded business premises, the latest high-tec weapons, or a selection of head-turning vehicles. Invest as much or as little as you like, but bear in mind that you can only carry over GTA$1,000,000 in cash, so spend the rest wisely or it'll go to waste.

We'll be back with a more detailed guide to which criminal path in the GTA Online Career Builder is right for you when further information is released, but in the meantime you can transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and XSX so on launch day you'll be ready to continue where you left off.

